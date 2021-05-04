A load of lumber is hauled down Highway 3 in southern B.C., the province that supplies about half of U.S. exports to the U.S. (B.C. government photo)

A load of lumber is hauled down Highway 3 in southern B.C., the province that supplies about half of U.S. exports to the U.S. (B.C. government photo)

U.S. home builders call for end to Canadian lumber trade war

U.S. Lumber Coalition says duties a small part of record price

With record North American lumber costs pushing home prices to new heights, the U.S. National Association of Home Builders has called on President Joe Biden’s administration to reach a long-term trade deal on Canadian softwood trade.

In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Home Builders chairman John Fowkes said his 140,000 member builders have seen lumber prices triple since April 2020. Fowkes noted he made a similar appeal to the Donald Trump administration and the lumber trade situation is more pressing today, as COVID-19-restricted homeowners have added their renovation projects to the demand.

“The anti-dumping and countervailing duties currently in place on imported softwood lumber from Canada are aggravating already high lumber prices, and tariffs on other products are also contributing to higher construction costs, leading to more expensive housing,” Fowkes wrote in late April.

Lumber prices reached a new record Monday, with trading futures for May delivery reaching more than $1,500 per thousand board feet. B.C. lumber producers, responsible for half of Canada’s export output, are reaping profits despite the continued U.S. duties, and home buyers, builders and renovators are paying the price.

In November 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce reduced the rate for countervailing duties on Canadian lumber to below 10 per cent. The latest round of trade penalties in the 30-year-long campaign by the U.S. Lumber Coalition initially resulted in its heaviest duties on B.C. producers, more than 20 per cent on West Fraser, Tolko and Canfor lumber.

The U.S. Lumber Coalition has fired back at the Home Builders, arguing that import duties are having a “near-zero impact” on home buyers, and that high demand and lack of supply are the main drivers of lumber prices.

RELATED: Reduced U.S. lumber duties still unfair, Ottawa says

RELATED: U.S. lumber trade duties return like ‘Groundhog Day’

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicssoftwood lumber

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Habitat for Humanity’s Salmon Arm ReStore breathes life into rebuilt location
Next story
Desjardins drops disease-related liability, property damage coverage for some claims

Just Posted

Funds are coming to the Okanagan for tourism projects including more bike trails. (North Okanagan Cycling Society photo)
Tourism funds ride into Okanagan

Bike trails, Indigenous landmarks being added around the valley

Willa Holmwood, Neet Kaur and John Bunka volunteer at Kelowna COVID-19 vaccination clinics. (St. John Ambulance/Contributed)
St. John Ambulance volunteers offer support at Interior B.C. vaccine clinics

Up to 16 medical first responder volunteers are on-site in clinics in the B.C. Interior

Vernon Vipers defenceman Griffen Barr sets up a screen in front of West Kelowna goalie Zachary Bennett during the Vipers’ 2-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Monday, May 3, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers edge West Kelowna Warriors

Two second-period goals give Vipers 2-1 B.C. Hockey League pod win Monday, May 3, in Vernon

The 2017 BOYD Autobody and Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show. (Black Press Media file)
Car raffle substituting for Kelowna car show

The winner of the raffle will drive home with a 2010 Chevy Camaro 2LT

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Community court opening this week in Kelowna

Integrated court will focus on offenders struggling with addiction, mental health or homelessness

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man arrested at Kamloops hotel following sounds of woman screaming

Kamloops RCMP had to follow the sounds of a woman screaming after reports of a stabbing

Shuswap Orthodontics staff practiced in the ways of the force, and accompanied by a well-known Wookie, marked May 4th, aka Star Wars Day, with a visit to downtown Salmon Arm businesses offering photo ops and to local dental offices to deliver cookies. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Shuswap Orthodontics Jedi out in force for May 4th

Wookie part of goodwill walk through downtown Salmon Arm on Star Wars Day

Sally Ginter has begun a role as chief executive officer with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. (Contributed)
VIDEO: South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation finds new head with Sally Ginter

Chief executive officer had earlier worked with Ronald McDonald House Charities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Ranging from 11 to 20 in age and representing seven provinces and one territory, the plaintiffs are appealing a Supreme Court judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit last fall. (David Suzuki Foundation)
15 youths not backing down in their fight to sue Ottawa over climate change inaction

The group has filed an appeal after their lawsuit was struck down by a Federal Court judge last fall

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)
Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz

B.C. Conservation Officer Services predator team has been dispatched

Tacos Del Norte in Penticton will be closed Tuesday, May 4 until further notice due to a break-in. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Break-in cancels Taco Tuesday in Penticton

Tacos Del Norte was forced to close on Tuesday after they were broken into overnight

Most Read