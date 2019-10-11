Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

The national statistics office says Canada’s unemployment rate nudged down to 5.5 per cent in September as the economy added 54,000 net new jobs, driven by gains in full-time work.

Statistics Canada says the jobs growth was largely concentrated in the health-care sector, and notes gains in the number of public-sector and self-employed workers.

The report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined.

ALSO READ: B.C. study says clean energy fast track to employment growth

The agency’s latest labour force survey says the country saw a rush last month of 49,400 new positions in services industries, but an drop of 21,000 jobs in the private sector.

Young workers aged 15 to 24 years old saw drops in the ranks of full- and part-time workers, inching their unemployment rate to 11.9 per cent — not all that dissimilar from the same time one year ago.

Compared with a year earlier, the numbers show Canada added 456,000 jobs, for an increase of 2.4 per cent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Breast cancer research builds support in Okanagan thanks to Home Hardware

Just Posted

RCMP honour the forces’ best at the annual awards ceremony in Kelowna

The ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Kelowna

Wildlife making frequent cameos on West Kelowna social media

One Instagram account details the various close encounters with bears, deers and more

UBC Okanagan seniors honoured as Heat unable to beat visiting TRU

Heat men tie, women lose in soccer action against the Wolfpack Thursday night

Third water quality/boil water advisory issued in less than month for West Kelowna residents

The boil water notice issued yesterday impacts some residents in the downtown core

Illegal hunting, ransacked U-Haul and other unsolved crimes in the Okanagan

Local RCMP and Crime Stoppers have released info about several recent crimes

Election 2019: Daniel Joseph — independent candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Daniel Joseph is running as an independent candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

North Okanagan clinics look overseas to find doctors

Doctor shortages felt countrywide, but rural areas hardest hit

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Morning start: Did you know a “Buttload” could actually refer to a real weight measurement?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

UPDATE: Shuswap vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1 both ways

The crash occurred between White Creek Frtg. and Ford Rd., north of Tappen, just after 6 a.m.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss issues

Candidates in upcoming federal election answer questions about needs of the riding

Most Read