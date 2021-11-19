UPDATE: Natural disasters leave Vernon TacoTime opening date in limbo

New fast food restaurant planned for former Daily Grind location

“Dreams really do come true!” said Stacy Lynn, one of hundreds of Vernon residents excited about the news that TacoTime is coming to town.

A banner has been posted at the 27th Street location announcing that the fast food restaurant is opening soon.

The chain restaurant has confirmed that it will be opening a drive-thru and walk-up at the former Daily Grind coffee shop at the corner of 28th Avenue and 27th Street.

“We’re excited to be openeing in Vernon,” TacoTime marketing director Jessica Chung said.

It’s unknown when tacos will be served in Vernon.

“Due to the natural disasters that have paralyzed the transportation of goods, there’s no commitment to an opening date at this time,” Chung said.

When it does open, there will be no dining room due to the small size of the facility.

“This location is setup to predominantly cater to drive-thru service, but there is a separate window where guests can walk up and place their order,” Chung said

Hundreds of people shared their excitement over the news, after Chelsey Hodgins posted a photo of the sign on the Vernon Rant and Rave a few weeks ago.

“Was the highlight to my day,” Hodgins said.

READ MORE: COVID outbreaks close two Okanagan Christian schools

READ MORE: Final Taco Tuesday for Kelowna’s Taco Time

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Businessfast foodOkanaganrestaurant