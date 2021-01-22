Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union's two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

VantageOne staff urged to take tentative deal

It’s been more than one month since union workers went on strike

More than one month after VantageOne union workers walked off the job, a deal is in the works.

MoveUP members have reached a tentative agreement with VantageOne Credit Union on a new collective agreement for workers at the two unionized branches in Vernon.

“We are pleased to come to a tentative agreement and will be recommending to our members to vote in favour of this deal,” MoveUP vice president Christy Slusarenko said. “I want to acknowledge our members’ steadfast resolve and the work of our bargaining committee in getting an agreement that is fair for our members. We will continue to work to benefit the long-term interests of this community.”

While a vote is being scheduled, the VantageOne CEO Glenn Benischek is hopeful the deal will be accepted.

“We are pleased to share that we have reached a tentative agreement with the union and we are awaiting ratification by union members so we can finalize.”

Thirty-four unionized workers are represented by the union. They started rotating job action at the two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, calling for basic job protection and fair security.

READ MORE: Vernon VantageOne workers back on the job following strike

READ MORE: VantageOne closes two Vernon banks due to strike action

BankingUnion wage deals

