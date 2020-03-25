Vernon’s Red Barn, near Predator Ridge, will host weddings for up to 10 couples in 2020 through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Wedded Bliss Photography)

Vernon barn open for weddings amid pandemic

Red Barn near Predator Ridge can be used for last-minute planning; reduced rates and risks

One Vernon facility is still saying “I do” to weddings.

With hundreds of hotels and venues having to close their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Okanagan brides are left putting their fairy tale wedding dreams and plans on hold.

Dee Cristante, facility director of the historical-style Red Barn near Predator Ridge, said her privately-owned property is becoming the new back-up plan for last-minute elopement and intimate wedding gatherings for the 2020 season.

Understanding the tremendous financial stresses of setbacks and layoffs, Cristante decided to re-open her venue for the upcoming season to accommodate 10 local brides.

“The venue will offer personalized services at reduced rates and risks, allowing wedding couples to be flexible with date changes and deposit requirements,” said Cristante who, in 2017, was operating a very popular “Western Hospitality” wedding business out of Lone Pine Ranch Event Centre when she fell upon difficult times, resulting in her shutting down the business.

The Red Barn, with its park-like settings and iconic status to the region, will be the perfect backdrop for any intimate celebration.

Creative planning will include; “Shotgun” wedding ceremony packages, last-minute elopements and traditional “I dos” over-looking Bailey pond.

For further information please contact redbarnweddings.ca.


