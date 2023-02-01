Vernon Canadian Tire ready to roll after fire

Business set to re-open this month following November fire

Vernon’s Canadian Tire at the Village Green Centre is slated to re-open this month after being forced to close following a suspicious fire in a locked compound beside the store in November 2022. (Google Maps)

Vernon’s Canadian Tire will reopen this month.

The business has been closed to in-store customers since a suspicious fire in the garden centre area Saturday, Nov. 19.

Vernon owner Jack D’Amico confirmed Feb. 10 as the re-opening date with some retroactive deals.

“We will have a Back In Time sale offer which will feature all the promotions customers have missed since Black Friday,” said D’Amico in a video shared to YouTube. Customers will be offered Black Friday, Boxing Day and any sales the store has missed since the fire.

Vernon Fire Rescue Service crews were called to the Village Green Shopping Centre just before 3 a.m. Nov. 19. Firefighters found a large fire outside the building within a locked compound. Crews knocked down the fire quickly before gaining access to the inside of the Canadian Tire building to confirm extension to the structure had been put out.

The blaze resulted in no injuries, but caused extensive damage to the exterior of the building and smoke damage inside.

The Vernon store rolled out online shopping on Jan. 23.

The auto service centre is open from Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Sundays).

READ MORE: Online shopping rolls out at Vernon’s Canadian Tire following fire

READ MORE: Fire at Vernon Canadian Tire deemed suspicious

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireLocal BusinessVernon