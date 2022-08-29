Dr. Steve Piper is a chiropractor and owner of Vernon’s Monashee Health Collective, which has become the first serivce of its kind in Canada to be certified as a B Corporation. (Contributed)

Dr. Steve Piper is a chiropractor and owner of Vernon’s Monashee Health Collective, which has become the first serivce of its kind in Canada to be certified as a B Corporation. (Contributed)

Vernon health centre first of its kind in Canada

Monashee Health Collective certified as B Corporation

Vernon’s Monashee Health Collective, a local allied health care clinic, has been certified as a B Corporation.

The certification furthers the company’s commitment toward operating its business as a force for good, while delivering services that inspire lifelong movement in their patients.

The certification comes despite shut downs, uncertain policy regulations and constant changes in health care services offered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monashee Health Collective is the first allied health clinic providing chiropractic, massage therapy, and more, in Canada to certify as a B Corporation.

The B Corp verification process measures a company’s social and environmental performance. To become a certified B Corporation, companies undergo a rigorous review of the impact of their operations and business model on their workers, customers, communities and environment, and must meet a minimum verified score on the B Impact Assessment.

“We started this process after watching Natures Fare in Vernon do business the right way,” said Steve Piper, chiropractor and owner of Monashee Health Collective. “They were previously a B Corp certified company and were always taking the innovative way to do sustainable business within the community. It was admirable. We’ve always been on a mission to promote longevity and resilience through active health. I felt that adding community and environmental sustainability was a reversed engineered way of achieving our mission.

“Joining a network of like-minded organizations creates collective impact for health and wellness. We are honoured to receive this distinction and become part of the B Corp community.”

Monashee Health Collective is intentionally designed to create a specific positive outcome for all of its stakeholders – such as workers, community, environment, and patients. The stewardship of its patients and community through the quality of its services, ethical healthcare, data privacy and security, and feedback channels is what innovates traditional health care settings.

To find out more about how Monashee Health Collective creates overall impact for the Vernon community, click here: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-bcorp/company/monashee-health-collective.

