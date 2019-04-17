Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation replaces executive director

Kate McBrearty has been named interim director, taking over from Lisa Westermark

There’s been a change made within the staff of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

Lisa Westermark is no longer executive director of the foundation.

“Lisa Westermark has moved on from the foundation and we wish her all the best,” said the foundation in a reply to a Morning Star e-mail. “Our board has hired a local contractor who does interim work. Kate McBrearty is our interim executive director.”

Westermark was hired in September 2017 to replace Sue Beaudry, who retired after 10 years at the foundation’s helm. Westermark came to Vernon with more than 25 years of experience, serving in senior leadership and executive positions for community, provincial and national organizations.

The foundation annually raises between $1.5 and $2 million, supporting more than 50 areas of unfunded health care needs in the North Okanagan.

