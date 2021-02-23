Medical masks and social distancing are new additions to this year’s farmer’s market in Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Medical masks and social distancing are new additions to this year’s farmer’s market in Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon lobbies to bring artisans back to farmers’ markets

Local market losing money, members and customers due to provincial health regulations

Vernon wants to see artisans and crafters return to their tables at farmers’ markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can go to Walmart, I can go to a big box store and I can buy a decorative cup made in China but I can’t go to a market and buy a decorative cup made here,” Coun. Scott Anderson said at the Feb. 22 council meeting, where it was passed that the city send a letter to the health minister urging non-food vendors be deemed essential.

“This is another example of the discriminatory policies that are killing small businesses, promoting large businesses and generally distorting the economy in favour of the large chains,” Anderson said. “While achieving very little to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The Vernon Farmers’ Market has been operating a deficit, according to Anderson, due to low attendance from vendors and members of the public due to restrictive public health orders issued Jan. 8 banning gathering and events.

“The BC Association of Farmer’s Markets has been given no formal reason for the ban,” said Anderson, “Other than that Farmer’s Markets are arbitrary (sic) classified as ‘events’ instead of markets, and the public health order disallows non-food items at events. This is not a reason, but rather a claim that the reason it’s disallowed is that it’s disallowed.”

The Vernon Farmer’s Market is still open and runs its modified indoor market Fridays inside Kal Tire Place 11-3 p.m.

The market adheres to strict COVID-19 protocol with physical distancing, one-way aisles and one shopper per household where possible.

Coun. Kelly Fehr opposed Anderson’s motion, in support of current restrictions.

“In light of the COVID variance and the third wave I’m not sure now is the time,” Fehr said.

READ MORE: Vernon chamber lobbies for non-food vendors at farmers’ markets

READ MORE: Spring normalcy not likely, with more events curbed by COVID in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtartistCoronavirusLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Popular Vernon curbside pickup stalls extended

Just Posted

Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (Contributed)
Kelowna Canada Day killing trial continues with video evidence

Nathan Truant, 28, and Noah Vaten, 22, are each charged with manslaughter

Supt. Kara Triance, detachment commander for the Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP offers apology to Kelowna Pride Society for ‘misstep’

The apology comes following the launch of the Kelowna Safe Place Program

A Kelowna Pride Festival 2019 participant holds up a flag. (Kelowna Pride Society)
Pride Society ‘disappointed’ with lack of consultation by RCMP on Safe Place Program

Kelowna Pride Society said there was a lack of community consultation regarding the initiative

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Tyler Thrones is believed to be either in Vancouver or Kelowna. (Greater Sudbury Police Service)
Wanted Ontario man may be in Kelowna area

There is a Canada-wide warrant of arrest for 30-year-old Tyler Thrones

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

A small claims decision regarding the actions of a boat owner whose boat was moored at Captain’s Cove marina during a fire on July 27, 2020, favoured the boat owner. (David Konynenbelt photo)
Boat owner victorious in claim centered around Shuswap marina fire

Small claims decision stated Captain’s Cove marina near Canoe did not provide evidence of allegations

FILE - Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash

Cause of the wreck on a two-lane road curving through upscale LA suburb was not clear

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing near Clinton for 17 days reunited with owner

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Thomas Kruger Allen
Penticton man ‘poses a serious safety concern in his community’: Crown

Kruger-Allen is being sentenced for a beach attack that left one of three victims with a brain injury

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Idris Hudson, who has lived experience with homelessness, is speaking out against the conditions he’s seen at Penticton’s homeless shelters. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Activist speaks out against conditions at South Okanagan homeless shelters

Idris Hudson, 44, is appalled with how some of the city’s shelters have treated vulnerable people

Most Read