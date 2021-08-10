Vernon restaurant to close doors after 13 years

Temptasian set to serve last dish at end of August

It’s a bittersweet end to a delicious era.

Thirteen years after opening in Vernon, Temptasian is closing its doors at the end of the month.

A hub for banquets, parties, celebrations of life, casual nights out with friends, romantic date nights or family dinners, Temptasian has been a community favourite.

Joe Ng and his wife, May, brought the family-operated business to the North Okanagan after serving the Prince George community for two decades. Daughter and owner Gloria Robinson has been by their side for the past 27 years.

“We want to thank the customers for their support,” Ng said, who is ready to retire.

“I don’t know what I’ll do,” he said. “But I’m going to enjoy retirement.”

Robinson is hopeful her parents have a slo-mo function, since the past 13 years went by in a blink.

“A good blink,” she said.

Since announcing their closure on Aug. 6, Temptasian’s loyal clientele wished the family all the best on their new adventures and reminded them their food and service would be missed.

The restaurant was truly a family operation, Robinson said.

The Ngs laid the foundation for Gloria and husband Aaron Robinson, and Wendy and Ryan Carlos and their children, Taylor and Mya Robinson and Kaylee and Kaitlyn Carlos.

A sign in the door says the decision to close wasn’t easy.

“But it’s not often an opportunity comes along where we are able to close our doors but open our home to an amazing new group that we are sure Vernon will be excited about.”

Robinson said she’s not allowed to disclose the name of the business that will be taking over the location, but she assures it will be a great fit for the space and the community.

