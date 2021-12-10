Vernon woman heads historic all-female B.C. board

Vernon’s Deb White of White House Mortgages has been elected to lead the first-ever all-women, four-member board of the Canadian Mortgage Brokers Association - British Columbia. (Facebook photo)

Vernon’s Deb White has become the fourth woman to be elected president of the Canadian Mortgage Brokers Association – British Columbia in the association’s more than 30-year history.

But it’s a historic time for White to become president. She heads up the first all women four-spot executive board.

“I’m excited to lead this talented team of mortgage brokering professionals,” said White, owner-operator of White House Mortgages in Vernon. “We’re dedicated to serving members and making a difference for mortgage brokers, homebuyers and homeowners across the province.”

Joining White on the board are vice-president Marci Deane of North Vancouver, Jane Wakelyn of Prince George as secretary and treasurer Caroline Roach from Nanaimo.

All four women are veteran mortgage brokers who are embracing this unique challenge with a forward vision focused on helping with the association’s efforts to drive positive change. They’re also all recognized by the industry and within their local B.C. communities for continually giving back to help make a difference where they work and live.

White is the former chair of the Vernon Winter Carnival Society. She was a volunteer/board member with Carnival for 15 years.

The election of an all-women board, said CMBA-BC, is “an exciting milestone,” as women and men alike have worked hard to become successful mortgage brokering entrepreneurs and leaders, mentoring new and seasoned brokers and driving change to ensure consumers see the value in using a mortgage broker every time they need a mortgage.

READ MORE: Order of jopo awarded to former Vernon Winter Carnival chairperson

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival 60s theme a hit with residents

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Mortgage Brokerswomen entrepreneurs