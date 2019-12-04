True Leaf Brands released its second quarter financial report on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon’s True Leaf cannabis sees big uptick in second quarter

Cannabis company saw a 70 per cent increase in its pet division

True Leaf Brands had an eventful quarter, as its most recent financial report shows.

The cannabis company saw its best quarterly revenue growth to date with a 70 per cent increase in its pet division over the course of its second fiscal quarter.

The quarterly report comes less than two weeks after the company secured its licences from Health Canada to operate its 18,000-square-foot facility in Lumby. The licences allow the True Leaf Campus to begin cultivating and producing cannabis products for medical purposes immediately.

READ MORE: Lumby cannabis company lands licensing

READ MORE: True Leaf cannabis facility for sale in Lumby

“True Leaf is proud to report its strongest quarter in the Company’s history,” founder and CEO Darcy Bomford said.

Bomford credited the strong quarter in part to the successful rollout of the company’s expanded pet-care product lines, and to improved results from its global operations.

“Continuing to execute on our global growth plans has allowed us to meet the high demand for our products in key markets like Europe.”

The company is currently seeking a joint venture partner to purchase part of the True Leaf Campus, allowing the company to “lock in a supply of CBD for our pet products and secure a return on our investment,” Bomford said.

While money is coming in, the company acknowledged the growing pains within the cannabis industry and the need to cut costs effectively.

“Cost-saving measures have been made across both divisions,” Bomford said. “We expect to realize savings immediately and improve upon them going forward.”

True Leaf’s operating expenditures totalled more than $2.2 million this quarter — a shade over their first quarter expenditures.

READ MORE: ‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

READ MORE: Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.75 per cent
Next story
Straight from DeHart

Just Posted

Kelowna Skating Club sending 5 skaters to Canadian Championships, tying club’s all-time best

Okanagan skaters advance after strong performances at the 2020 Skate Canada Challenge last week

Kelowna grocer One Big Table on its last legs, closing in January

The shop will open for one last hurrah on Jan. 2 to sell any remaining stock

Jauz to bring bass house beats to Kelowna

Jauz and Habsrakt will be performing at Sapphire Nightclub as part of the Dangerous Waters tour

Central Okanagan School District assistant superintendent retires

Vianne Kintzinger has been with the district for 32 years

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s Messiah

The show will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Crash closes Coquihalla northbound

Drivers should expect major delays on Highway 5

Three Blind Mice receives park designation from City of Penticton

City to amend current licence to use agreements to require ‘responsible maintenance and development’

Salmon Arm RCMP found justified in using hose during rooftop standoff

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Straight from DeHart

New Mexican restaurant offers authentic menu

Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold standoff

Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars, 31, and Jennifer Patricia Singleton, 38, are facing multiple charges

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Users renew request for indoor tennis facility in Penticton

“If Salmon Arm, with half our population, can support something like that, why can’t we?”

Letter: Solution to Kelowna’s homeless camp

If the city can afford a lake front property to make a beach bigger then they can put money into making a difference

Most Read