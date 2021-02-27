VIDEO: Kelowna dog school offers puppy socialization classes amid COVID-19

Canines and Co. has adapted to the pandemic to provide training essential to puppies’ development

Mya Kondor, owner and trainer of Canines and Co. in Kelowna. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

COVID-19 has put a hold on a wide range of social activities for humans, but it hasn’t changed the need for puppies to mingle as part of their healthy development.

Fortunately for dog owners in the Okanagan, Mya Kondor has found ways to offer puppy training and socialization classes while safely adhering to public health and safety guidelines.

Kondor is the owner and instructor at Canines and Co. in Kelowna, where she operates out of a large warehouse in the Landmark area. She brings years of training to her school, which offers a curriculum involving positive, co-operational, play and obedience-based training tailored to each dog and handler.

As Kondor explains, once puppies have received their second round of vaccinations, they’re ready to begin socializing with other pups.

“It’s an important part of their upbringing, to experience being around different sizes of puppies, different temperaments, all at the same age together so that it’s safe and a good exposure for them,” she said.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Kondor says feedback from class participants has been overwhelmingly positive. Many have said the classes have had a positive impact on their mental health, having provided some much-needed structure to the week for themselves and their pets.

“It becomes quite a therapeutic thing to do in partnership with your dog, to work together, to have someplace to do that and to focus your direction on learning and growing through training and working with your dog,” she said.

For more information, visit caninesandco.ca.

Brendan Shykora

