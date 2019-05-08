McDonalds’ is splitting money raised during McHappy Day on May 8 with the Shuswap Children’s Association and Ronald McDonald House. (Cameron Thomson photo)

VIDEO: McHappy Day comes to Shuswap

Salmon Arm restaurant fundraiser supports Shuswap Children’s Association

McDonald’s is splitting the money raised during their McHappy Day fundraising event with the Shuswap Children’s Association and Ronald McDonald House.

Dino Nadin has worked for McDonald’s for 35 years and is a supervisor at the Salmon Arm location on 3010 11th Ave. off the Tans-Canada Highway.

Read more: McDonald’s wants to hire 400 new workers across B.C.

This fundraiser means a lot to Nadin as his son, who is autistic, went through one of the association’s programs.

June Stewart, the executive director of the Shuswap Children’s Association, was on hand for the event.

Read more: Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

“This is going to help us keep our family support worker program going and it will also help support some renovations we had to do,” said Stewart. “We just started a new program called The Nest, it’s for children with autism geared towards under six year olds.”

Stewart estimates last year’s fundraiser brought the association $3,500.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bus service expanding to six days a week
Next story
Uber and Lyft drivers strike across the U.S.

Just Posted

Summerland students raise money for Kelowna Food Bank

Food Studies 12 students challenging others to hold fundraisers for food bank

Music Fest MS raises $27,500

The first annual fundraiser raised funds for the MS Society of Canada

Kelowna-Lake Country NDP nominate teen to run in federal election

High school student Justin Kulik will challenge incumbent Liberal MP in October’s federal election

Kelowna welcomes Team Canada for annual fastpitch tournament

Team Canada joins the May Days Fastpitch Tournament May 17

Murder trial continues for man charged in 2014 Rutland murder

The trial for Steven Randy Pirko continued on May 8 with voire dire discussion about evidence

VIDEO: Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to B.C. animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

‘A really chill guy’: B.C. woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

VIDEO: McHappy Day comes to Shuswap

Salmon Arm restaurant fundraiser supports Shuswap Children’s Association

B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton

Vikings and Scottish pipes come to Fintry manor

Mothers Day Fair is at the Manor House 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NDP defends new speed cameras coming to 35 intersections

Cameras will automatically send out a ticket to the vehicle’s registered owner should it be speeding

Most Read