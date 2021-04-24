West Kelowna welcomes new brewpub

Lakesider Brewing recently opened its doors to the public on April 9. (Photo: Google Street View)

A West Kelowna brewpub that was two years in the making recently opened its doors to the public on April 9.

Even with indoor dining prohibited under current provincial COVID-19 health restrictions, Lakesider Brewing co-owner Kieran Armour said that the brewpub’s patio scene has been lively ever since first opening.

“The local community has really embraced us. They’ve been braving the cold weather and the rain. They’re still here with bells on, so it’s been awesome,” said Armour, who co-owns the brewpub alongside his wife, Gale.

Located just off the Westside Wine Trail at 835 Anders Rd., the two-floor brewpub has a main floor lounge space and a basement lounge space, in addition to its wrap-around, pet-friendly patio.

All their beer is brewed in-house, adding new ones to the taps every few days until they reach all 14, along with one cider and a guest brew from another local brewery.

Their food menu is anchored by two main categories: thin-crust, Neapolitan-style pizza and four-inch, corn tortilla street tacos.

“You get three or four [tacos] in order. You can mix and match, whatever you like,” said Armour. “We’ve got a beef one, a prawn one, carnitas — which is pork — and two vegetarian options, which is sweet potato with leek and seven-bean and cheese.”

He described the brewpub’s model as a community brewery.

“We’re not into big, big batches and large packaging operations,” he said. “We’re all about bringing people into our tasting room and on to our patio, just being that gathering place for the community.”

Lakesider Brewing is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

