Western Forest Products announced capital investments totalling $29 million at operations in Saltair, Nanaimo and Chemainus. (Black Press Media file photo)

Western Forest Products announced capital investments totalling $29 million at operations in Saltair, Nanaimo and Chemainus. (Black Press Media file photo)

Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December

Reduction being made to manage inventory levels to current market conditions.

Western Forest Products Inc. says it will temporarily reduce its lumber production levels for the rest of the year.

The Vancouver-based forest products company says the reduction will amount to about 200 million fewer board feet.

It says the reduction is being made to manage inventory levels to current market conditions.

The reduction will be spread across its B.C. manufacturing business throughout December, but will not interrupt remanufacturing or shipping operations.

Lumber production at the impacted sites will resume in January 2023 and the company says it will keep evaluating market conditions to balance production and demand.

Western has a lumber capacity in excess of one billion board feet from seven sawmills and operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities.

RELATED: Western Forest Products announces $29 million in upgrades at central Island operations

RELATED: Western Forest Products shuts Port Alberni sawmill for six months

forestrysoftwood lumber

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history

Just Posted

RCMP remind the public, that when shopping, to put purchases in the trunk of their vehicle and park in a well-lit area. (Black Press file photo)
Whether in-person or online, be alert when holiday shopping: Kelowna RCMP

The 22nd annual Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast for the Salvation Army took place at the Coast Capri Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
PHOTOS: 22nd annual Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast returns to Kelowna

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police in Tehran, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is adding Iran’s national police force and an Iranian international university to its sanctions list. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Middle East Images)
Death of child at hands of Islamic republic hits close to home for Kelowna’s Iranians

There is a high risk of overdose or fatal overdose. (Interior Health)
Look out for white, light pink powder: Drug alert in Kelowna and Vernon