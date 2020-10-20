Wings Kelowna installs air cleansing system to slow spread of COVID-19

Brent Stewart is the owner/operator of Wings Restaurant, with one location in Rutland and second opening in West Kelowna. (Contributed)

A Kelowna restaurant upping its game in the fight to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Like most restaurants, Kelowna’s Wings Tap and Grill have implemented protocols to help provide the safest environment for its guests and staff amid the global pandemic. But now, the popular wings spot is kicking it into overdrive.

In addition to using non-toxic cleaning and sanitizing products, as well as implementing hygiene procedures such as sanitizer and single-use coasters, Wings is announcing its Highway 33 location has installed a patented air “cleaning” system.

“We have invested thousands of dollars in a patented technology, needlepoint bi-polar ionization, also known as NPBI, that purifies indoor air by reducing airborne particulates, odours and pathogens,” said Brent Stewart, owner, Wings Tap and Grill.

According to Stewart, the GPS delivers clean indoor air without producing ozone or other harmful by-products.

“This system safely creates and releases ions into the airstream using our existing HVAC system as the delivery method. When these ions disperse throughout a space, they seek out and form bonds with particles in the air through a process called agglomeration,” explained Stewart. “This creates a snowball effect in which particles begin to cluster together.”

According to Stewart, the technology deactivates these substances and has already been proven effective against SARS, norovirus and several strains of influenza.

Currently, there doesn’t appear to be another restaurant in Kelowna using a similar system.

