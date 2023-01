It’s ice wine season in the Okanagan.

Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna is hosting tours of its vineyards and production area through the winter, educating the public on the difference between ice wine and your standard red or white.

Ice wine tours can be booked online, by phone, or by visiting the tasting room.

READ MORE: West Kelowna building first housing strategy

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC WineCity of West KelownaWine and VineyardsWinery