Workout workshops supporting Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Move RX raised over $600 for Foundry Kelowna in 2022

The Move RX team hosts its first charity workshop of the year on Jan. 19. (MoveRX.ca)

A local performance and wellness group wants to help you stay fit while supporting the community.

Move RX hosts its first workshop of the year on Jan. 19 and is collecting donations for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

“Last year the team at Move RX raised over $600 for the Foundry Kelowna through six workshops,” said business owner Dr. Christine Col.

Each workshop focuses on something different, with the first being geared towards skiers and snowboarders looking to level up their training and reduce injuries on the mountain.

Workshops are a minimum $5 donation.

Supplement World has even donated a raffle prize for one lucky attendee to win.

Learn more about the workshops and how to secure your spot at MoveRX.ca.

