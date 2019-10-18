Workshops give North Okanagan businesses a boost

Louise and Tom Maxwell at their patio on 38th adjacent to their home and business, Charlie’s Corner Store, are celebrating 60 years of the store’s existence in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Small business is being celebrated, and supported, in a big way in Vernon.

Community Futures of North Okanagan has a full week of events, all free. To register for any of the workshops email workshop@futuresbc.com or call 250-545-2215.

“You don’t want to miss this year’s Small Business Week,” CFNO states. “We have a great line up of awesome workshops that would help you take your business to the next level.”

Kicking off the week is Export Navigator Monday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon as Ken McLeod explains how qualified business owners receive free support and assistance to increase sales inter-provincially and internationally through business and export readiness assessment, market entry support, tools, research and services.

Several workshops take place Tuesday, Oct. 22 starting with Hiring the Right People from 9-11 a.m. If your business has been affected by the current tight labour market or are dealing with ‘sticky’ people issues, Robyn Jaspersen will help you succeed by sharing her tips and resources in various HR related topics.

Then find out how assistive technology can help your employees Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon. WorkBC Assistive Technology Services is operated by the Neil Squire Society and provides assistive technology supports to individuals who have a work-related barrier due to a disability or a functional limitation.

You are not alone if you are struggling to keep your staff. Learn more at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the workshop that will touch on some proven approaches that your company can use to attract and retain staff and create a work environment that builds loyalty among employees.

The final workshop Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. is all about the Employers Training Grants, which helps British Columbians access the skills training they need to adapt to the changing requirements of jobs and the labour market while encouraging employer involvement. Kara Kazimer will lead the talk about opportunities available through the grant and application process.

Cannabis Business 101 takes place Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon with Shannon Ross as she takes you through the many considerations needed when starting a cannabis-related business. The workshop covers licensing, governmental regulations, regional requirements, business structure, bookkeeping, tax requirements, raising capital, leases and contracts and more.

If you are retiring or selling your business then Wednesday’s 1-4 p.m. workshop is for you. Scot McNair will provide guidance around the planning and valuation process of getting the most when selling your business.

The final workshops take place Thursday, Oct. 24 (laptops are required for both).

Learn how to create a short, effective marketing video from 9 a.m. to noon.

Marketing for Busy Entrepreneurs from 1-4 p.m. will be led by Dudley Coulter, who will help you optimize your presence on social media. Walking your through strategies and tactics, Coulter will help you optimize your accounts on the spot and give you ideas for your own efforts.

