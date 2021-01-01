Celebrate the New Year by all means, but don’t expect it to be a reset. Black Press File Photo

Celebrate the New Year by all means, but don’t expect it to be a reset. Black Press File Photo

2020 was NOT a bad year, so quit blaming it

Illness, grief and disaster have no respect for astrology

2020 – it’s had a bad rap.

We’ve suffered nine months of tragedy and stress, while working to curb and conquer the global pandemic.

COVID has killed 1.7 million people, crippled economies and created environments defined by fear and isolation.

However, and to underline the obvious, it’s not the year’s fault.

It just happened and it just happened to happen this year.

Fingering 2020, as so many people do, is a bit like saying 1939 was responsible for the Second World War.

Crisis demands a villain. Makes it easier to get one’s head around a problem.

But blaming the calendar?

This would be a minor point if it wasn’t that people are looking to the new year as a promised land.

You hear it often. “Can’t wait for this year to be over…Can’t wait for 2021…It will be so great when 2020 is done.”

Methinks folks are setting themselves up for disappointment.

Earth is going to face the same challenges on Jan. 1 as it did on the last day in December and we ought to mentally prepare.

Illness, grief and disaster have no respect for astrology.

Fun time-measuring facts:

Primitive societies didn’t count years. They regarded a life as lasting so many harvests, for example.

Lunar calendars came first. The Egyptians concluded that each month – the time between new moons – was 29 and a half days. That made their year 354 days long. The resulting attempt at a solar calendar, comprised of 12 months, lost 11 days with each tour around the glowing orb in the sky. It’s like they were consulting an unreliable watch.

The Romans got closer when they decided a solar year was actually 365 days and six hours long. Julius Caesar started a brand new calendar on Jan. 1, 45 BC. He also created the Leap Year, adding one day to the calendar every four years, in February, to reconcile the solar timeline with 12 lunar months.

This is basically the calendar westerners use today. However, now we know the solar year is not exactly 365 days and six hours long, but rather 365 days, five hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds in duration.

That adds up to one day, every 130 years, completely unaccounted for.

As for weeks, according to HistoryWorld, they are made up – a completely human construct likely based on the commercial need for time off, underpinned afterwards with biblical texts.

The calendar cannot be trusted.

If you truly want 2021 to be a better year, stick to the government protocols about gatherings, masks and social distancing.

Zoom with your friends but celebrate the holidays in a tight bubble.

As a wise woman said, “We are all in this together.”

It’s just going to take time.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dyer: Balancing variable solar and wind energy

Just Posted

Cody Petrone, a lived-experience ambassador for CRIS, made a snow angel in Kelowna on Jan. 1, as a part of the CRIS Polar Bear Challenge. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna residents get cold in support of those with disabilities

In absence of annual polar bear dip, participants got creative in their fundraising efforts

Long term care home
Kelowna’s year in review – December 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month

Workers clean graffiti off city hall. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – November 2020

A look back at the top stories from Novemeber

Kelowna General Hospital emergency room. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Baby girl welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m., at Kelowna General Hospital

John Brittain leaving the Penticton Court House.
Kelowna’s year in review – October 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month of October

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

Celebrate the New Year by all means, but don’t expect it to be a reset. Black Press File Photo
2020 was NOT a bad year, so quit blaming it

Illness, grief and disaster have no respect for astrology

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
UPDATE: Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak up to 21

Heritage Square cases increase for second day in a row among staff and residents

Most Read