Column: Fine dining and our dirty little devices

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

I think it’s fair to say my cell phone wouldn’t qualify as being food safe.

I’ve never thought to actually clean my cell phone, nor considered its hygiene implications, until a recent visit with my brother. He’s a chef at a fancy restaurant, one where celebrities dine (I remain envious of the fact he got to meet Lou Reed).

During one conversation, he noted my cell phone and asked if I have to be on it all the time, understanding it’s likely an important tool of the job. I admitted I’m on it much more than I ever thought I would be, having put off acquiring one for as long as I could. My brother expressed his, well, irritation with the excess cell phone use he sees in his industry, where customer service and cleanliness are immeasurably important. One scenario of concern raised was the food server who takes their cell phone into the washroom with them. While they may have washed their hands for the minimal 20 seconds required before returning to service, it’s unlikely the cell phone received the same attention. And yet they’re back to checking messages or what have you, running their fingers across their screen – the same fingers that will be serving food momentarily.

Read more: Letter: Parents should be aware of cell-phone dangers

Read more: Guest column: Shuswap mother warns parents about Whisper

Read more: B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Read more: Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

Why this irritates my brother, in addition to being a workplace distraction, cell phones can also be dirty little devices. One U.S. study (Annals of Clinical Microbiology and Antimicrobials 2009) took 200 cell phones from the hands of 200 participants and found 94 per cent demonstrated evidence of bacterial contamination. A University of Arizona microbiologist found cell phones to carry “10 times more bacteria than most toilet seats.” And in yet another study, this one from the UK, scientists found one in six mobile phones in Britain to be contaminated with E. coli. I read in another news story that pathogens like C. difficile can live on a cell phone for days. Gack.

Of course, you can use your cell phone to check all this out for yourself. But I think I’m on board with my brother – if you’re serving, preparing or doing anything with food, be it for yourself or others, maybe hold off on Googling until later.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Piece of Okanagan history flattened but not forgotten

Just Posted

Peachland residents spot multiple bears in neighbourhoods

People in Peachland Neighbours Facebook group said they wish no harm to bears

Gear up and grab your pup; Dirty Mutter returns to Kelowna

The canine obstacle course returns September

Motorized scooter accident sends elderly West Kelowna woman to hospital

The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon

Big brother, big winner: Kelowna local wins reality TV show

Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

Within Sight looks to spread positivity through metal music

The U.S. band will perform in Kelowna May 24

Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Summerland construction activity shows increase in 2019

Total value of building permits so far this year at $19,047,800

Column: Fine dining and our dirty little devices

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Foul play ruled out for Vernon man recovering from head injury, witnesses still sought

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdale with expenses related to his recovery.

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Most Read