The B.C. government is looking to bolster the federal Sickness Recovery Benefit for workers. (Unsplash.com photo by Kelly Sikkema)

The B.C. government is looking to bolster the federal Sickness Recovery Benefit for workers. (Unsplash.com photo by Kelly Sikkema)

Column: Pandemic gives cause to consider paid sick leave

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

On one of my worst (ie: disgusting) sick days, I had, er, stuff, unexpectedly discharging from more than one bodily orifice.

Thankfully, that wasn’t a work day. If it had been, there’s no way I would have gone to work. There’s no way any of my co-workers would have wanted me there.

I know, that’s a disgusting way to start a column. But sometimes when I’m sick – like raw sore throat, snotty nose, head–achy sick – I can feel pretty disgusting and am kind of disgusting to be around.

Fortunately, I work for a company that offers paid sick leave.

Unfortunately, many others do not.

COVID-19 has pushed paid sick leave onto centre stage in British Columbia politics as well as at the federal level.

Currently in B.C., there are no laws requiring employers to provide paid sick leave. The province did amend the Employment Standards Act so workers are entitled to up to three hours of paid leave to get vaccinated. (The time can also be used to help dependent family members get vaccinated.)

Given the impact the virus has had on the economy, with shutdowns and layoffs, this doesn’t seem like too much of a sacrifice (assuming the time is used as intended) to help get things back to that place where people at the workplace aren’t constantly on tenterhooks about everything COVID-19, including what restrictions the next round of provincial health orders might bring.

Supposedly, the B.C. government is also going to introduce a program that fills in gaps in the federal Sickness Recovery Benefit, which offers workers $450 per week (after taxes) in sick pay.

For up to four weeks,B.C. Premier John Horgan said his government was looking for a seamless way of implementing a provincial plan, “without putting more burden on business at a time when business can least afford it.”

Read more: Worker fears getting COVID-19 without sick leave, wants B.C. to act

Read more: Paid sick leave for ‘hard-hit’ workers left out of provincial budget: BCFED

That latter part is a huge consideration – along with many other variables – as to whether or not a business can offer a day or days of non-virus specific sick leave.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has shown there is a benefit to having some form of a paid out for ill employees who need to and want to work and/or feel they could lose their job if they don’t show up for work.

Asymptomatic cases aside, those who go to work sick are likely to be less productive and not at the top of their game.

There’s a word for this: “presenteeism.” It’s roughly when job-related needs are prioritized over personal health.

Of course, this comes with the risk of spreading a workplace epidemic.

With the ongoing pandemic, the temporary decimation of a workforce versus a few paid sick days doesn’t seem so far-fetched an equation. It’s certainly no less simplistic than telling workers, “If you’re sick, stay home.”

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

British Columbia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: It’s time to stop making comparisons to Hitler
Next story
FINLAYSON: 3 takeaways from the new B.C. budget

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file)
Mounties investigate downtown Kelowna group assault

Police said the incident happened at the Queensway bus loop on May 8

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP on scene of Winfield road closure

Reports of Pelmewash Parkway closure near Highway 97

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP reviewing rough arrest after video shared on social media

The video shows an officer punching a man while arresting him for allegedly driving a stolen car

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a robbery that happened over the weekend. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
RCMP searching for suspect after armed robbery at Rutland gas station

Police were unable to locate a man after he allegedly robbed a business on Highway 33 W

The District of Lake Country had hired security to patrol the grounds of the Airport Inn. (Black Press file)
Notorious Lake Country hotel sells

Future unknown for land overlooking Highway 97

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

The B.C. government is looking to bolster the federal Sickness Recovery Benefit for workers. (Unsplash.com photo by Kelly Sikkema)
Column: Pandemic gives cause to consider paid sick leave

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail ownership partners were awarded a grant for $250,000 to support construction of a pilot section of trail. (Shuswap Trail Alliance photo)
Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail pilot project to start this year

Grant funding received for section of trail in Enderby, Splatsin territory

Police watchdog find Salmon Arm RCMP have no involvement in head-on collision. (File photo)
Police watchdog finds Salmon Arm RCMP not involved in Highway 1 crash

Woman seriously injured on April 22 after head-on collision

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Suspected bird strike on Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.

Pilot followed protocols and landed the aircraft on the ground without any problems

BCIT. (Wikimedia Commons)
BCIT apologizes after employee’s ‘offensive and hurtful’ email leaked to Métis Nation

BCIT says employee’s conduct has been investigated and addressed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An adult male yellow-breasted chat is shown in this undatd photograph on lands protected in collaboration between the En’owkin Centre and Penticton Indian Band with support through ECCC. The rescue from near extinction for a little yellow bird hinges on the wild rose in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, a researcher says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, A. Michael Bezener/ En’owkin Centre 2020 *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Rare yellow birds need wild roses to survive in British Columbia: researcher

The importance of local wild roses emerged over a nearly 20-year experiment

The patio at 15 Park Bistro. (Jon Adrian photography)
Lakeside restaurant opens at Watermark in Osoyoos

15 Park Bistro has a patio overlooking the lake and take-away options

Most Read