City of Salmon Arm will be taking on a pilot project to reduce the odour emanating from its wastewater treatment facility. (File photo)

City of Salmon Arm will be taking on a pilot project to reduce the odour emanating from its wastewater treatment facility. (File photo)

COLUMN: The smell of money and other odoriferous phenomena of Salmon Arm

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

“It’s the smell of money.”

When I lived in Kamloops years ago, that was a common response to complaints about the odour emanating from the local pulp mill.

Note that while defending the local employer, this response wasn’t a denial of the unpleasant scent, which could often be smelled at least a half dozen kilometres across town.

By comparison, the air in Salmon Arm can often be likened to a glass of ice water on a hot summer day. On some days, though, there are parts of town where the air isn’t always so refreshing.

Being a community deeply rooted in agriculture, Salmon Arm is not without its own smells of money. There are a small number of days a year when the olfactory receptors can be caught off guard when downtown by a wafting pungent aroma of what I’ve been told is fertilizer.

Another industrial odour I’ve experienced more frequently as of late is the dead-skunk smell of a medical cannabis operation that fills our vehicle as we drive our son to school in the morning along 10th Avenue SE. The smell lingers long enough for us to be grateful we don’t live nearby.

As with a lot of things, maybe such smells are something to which one adjusts. I’d rather not know.

Read more: City to pursue pilot project targeting smell at Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant

Read more: Editorial: Bigger concerns than smell to solve with Salmon Arm sewage treatment plant

Less predictable odours, however, offer less opportunity for adaptation. Like the smell of burning waste that frequents our Hillcrest neighbourhood usually after dark and lingers until sunrise. On one morning last week my nose detected what I guessed to be molten plastic milk jugs with woody undertones. Sorry, I do not confess to being a connoisseur of combustibles.

A more consistent emanation, in terms of bouquet, that many more people I would guess have experienced in town comes from our wastewater treatment facility at 121 Narcisse St. NW. This is another smell that can be associated with money – for an indisputably important municipal service. Though some might, and have argued the facility would be better located elsewhere, at this time it is destined to remain at its current address close to our downtown. However, and on a positive, note, the city is pursuing a pilot project to reduce the associated odour, with the intent of finding a suitable technology to include in an impending facility upgrade.

I expect that despite the cost, the wastewater treatment plant smell is one residents will be happy to do without.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Straight from DeHart
Next story
COLUMN: We have lost so much in the last year, but hopefully not our hope

Just Posted

(KGH Foundation)
Hospital foundation launches campaign to bring advanced stroke care to Kelowna

$8M advancement would bring world-class stroke care to Interior Health

Chantelle Marcellus is pictured with her mother, Cara-Jean (Carrie) Koski, who died skiing at Big White Ski Resort on Jan. 2. (Courtesy of Chantelle Marcellus)
Kelowna nurse setting out on journey to honour her mother, Carrie Koski

Chantelle Marcellus hopes to raise awareness, funding for her mother’s biggest passion: helping others

This historic photo is of the Kelowna Golf and Country Club in the late 1920s. The photo is actually a postcard by Ribelin Photo and shared to the Facebook group Old Kelowna by Pat Royce. According to the group Old Kelowna, the first game of golf played in the city was in 1899 on a nine-hole course located near present-day city hall and the Memorial Arena. In 1914 the golf course was moved to a new location in the Bankhead area. However, the course never really took off due in part to its members leaving to join the armed forces to fight in World War I. In 1920, the members decided to purchase and move to the present location known then as the Wolaston property. At the time the club had 72 members. Later that year the club was incorporated and a clubhouse was built on the property.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

The Kelowna Golf and Country Club circa 1920s

Tanja Halsall launched Potentia HR with a mission to help people and organizations reach their potential. (Contributed)
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Tanja Halsall

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

School district flags have been flying at half-mast since Friday in honour of Kelowna school trustee Rolli Cacchioni, who suddenly died from a stroke last week. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna trustee byelection date faces June 26 deadline

Election will fill vacant school board seat left by the death of Rolli Cacchioni

This year's Young Entrepreneurs Show has gone virtual in lieu of the one-day marketplace due to pandemic restrictions. (Big White Community School)
Big White’s young entrepreneurs’ show goes virtual

Support local by buying from young local vendors

The bridge will be replaced with a modern four-lane bridge as a part of the ongoing improvements to the Trans-Canada highway from Kamloops to the Alberta border. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Pennecon Heavy Civil Ltd. awarded Quartz Creek bridge contract

Construction is expected to begin this spring

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Call centre backlog fixed, 90+ seniors can still book appointments

City of Salmon Arm will be taking on a pilot project to reduce the odour emanating from its wastewater treatment facility. (File photo)
COLUMN: The smell of money and other odoriferous phenomena of Salmon Arm

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to deliver a statement on the National Day of Observance of COVID-19, to recognize victims and the impacts of pandemic, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada marks national day of observance to commemorate those who died of COVID-19

Prime minister describes the past 12 months as ‘a heartbreaking year, but it is a year we have faced together’

Victor Osborne, 102, of Nanaimo, who was born during the Spanish flu pandemic and took part in an influenza A vaccine trial while in the Royal Navy in 1934, will get his first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday, March 15. (News Bulletin file photo)
102-year-old B.C. veteran born during our last pandemic books his COVID-19 shot

Victor Osborne is no stranger to new vaccines

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is in the process of changing the name of Squaw Valley Road in the rural Lumby area. (Brittney Brewer photo)
Rural Okanagan road to be renamed, getting rid of Indigenous slur

Transportation ministry is in the process of renaming Squaw Valley Road

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read