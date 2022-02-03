In my next life, I want to be a truck

In our family, it’s the only way to be assured of getting some attention

In case there’s a modicum of substance in the idea we return to life as…something else, in some other time…I’m filing a request now to come back as a vehicle.

To best maintain connection with the sentient beings surrounding me today, I should probably be a Dodge, and ideally a truck.

None of this sleek, late model nonsense for the next incarnation. I need to be clunky, dated, impractical and prone to breakdowns.

Terrifying thought: Maybe I’m already that truck and just don’t realize it.

Behind these musings lies a genuine frustration with the amount of conversation that is given in the DeMeer family to cars and trucks. Said family includes one husband of 35 years and three adult sons.

Can we get together and talk about anything else?

Obviously, there are women who love automobiles and would happily chat about them all day. But I’d bet anything in the driveway this complaint will resonate with mothers, wives, sisters, daughters and girlfriends the world over.

At Christmas, for the first time in seven years, the entire DeMeer clan was together. I’d imagined, and madly anticipated, catching up, laughing over holiday memories and discussing future plans.

During brunch the word transmission was used eight times. There were also mentions of carburetors, manifolds and tailgates.

Decades ago, my much loved father-in-law visited the DeMeer apartment, after we’d not seen him in considerable time.

Patriarch and son met at the door, shared an awkward hug, and then my husband looked over his father’s shoulder, peered at the street and asked: “So what are you driving these days?”

He wasn’t doing a status check. It struck me like a tire iron to the head that he didn’t know what else to say.

According to montway.com, a vehicle blog, there is solid psychology behind this phenomena.

“An analysis of various studies compiled by the journal Psychology of Men and Masculinity found that many men had at least a little trouble identifying and then verbalizing their emotions. Channeling that emotional energy into cars — whether you simply admire them or you’re a pro at rebuilding them — is an easy, safe and productive way to deal with tough feelings.”

Car therapy?

The blog also suggests that some people prefer older cars and trucks, ones without so many computers, so they can fix them themselves. It gives them a sense of control when they feel the need to be in the driver’s seat.

I always thought it was an excuse to put your foot on the bumper with your buddies and drink beer.

Possibly the best way to find affection and attention when you are overwhelmed by such circumstances is to simply park yourself in the garage and look a little rusty.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com