Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice. She has been practicing law since 1994, with brief stints away to begin raising children. Susan has experience in many areas of law, but is most drawn to areas in which she can make a positive difference in people���s lives, including employment law. She has been a member of the Law Society of Alberta since 1994 and a member of the Law Society of British Columbia since 2015. Susan grew up in Saskatchewan. Her parents were both entrepreneurs, and her father was also a union leader who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of workers. Before moving to B.C., Susan practiced law in both Calgary and Fort McMurray, AB. Living and practicing law in Fort McMurray made a lasting impression on Susan. It was in this isolated and unique community that her interest in employment law, and Canada’s oil sands industry, took hold. In 2013, Susan moved to the Okanagan with her family, where she currently resides. photo:contributed

Kootnekoff: A Lawyer’s Christmas wish

—By Susan Kootnekoff

Do you remember me?

I sat upon your knee

I wrote to you with childhood fantasies

A grown-up lawyer now,

I still have hope somehow,

I’m not a child but my heart still can dream

So here’s my lifelong wish,

My lawyer’s Christmas list,

Not for myself, but for a world in need

No more lives torn apart,

Compassion from the start,

and time would heal the heart,

No more need for courts or jail,

Tribunals would be gone,

And fair play would prevail,

This is my lawyer’s Christmas list

As adults we realize

It is not what one buys,

Happiness is not found beneath the tree

Though we have good intents,

Decisions and judgments

May leave behind a damaged human soul

No more lives torn apart,

Connection from the start,

and time would heal the heart

No more need for courts or jails,

Tribunals would be gone,

Humanity prevails,

This is my lawyer’s Christmas list

What is this illusion called?

The innocence of youth?

Maybe only in our blind belief

Can we ever find the truth

No more lives torn apart,

And kindness from the start,

And time would heal the heart

No more need for laws or courts,

For judges, juries, torts,

For lawyers of all sorts

This is my lawyer’s Christmas list

This is my only lifelong wish

This is my lawyer’s Christmas list.

The above is based on the song My Grown Up Christmas Wish, and was adapted for this column.

The content of this article is intended to provide very general thoughts and general information, not to provide legal advice. Advice from an experienced legal professional should be sought about your specific circumstances. If you would like to reach us, we may be reached at 250-764-7710 or info@inspirelaw.ca. Check out our website, www.inspirelaw.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wineology: If your grandma is drinking Sherry she’s a classy lady
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: Andrew Wilkinson on taxes, ICBC and union changes

Just Posted

The Rossi collection at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Dr. Luigi Rossi had over 170 pieces of art in his collection

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Have you seen Aislynn Hanson?

The Kelowna teen went missing Saturday morning

Kootnekoff: A Lawyer’s Christmas wish

—By Susan Kootnekoff Do you remember me? I sat upon your knee… Continue reading

West Kelowna Warriors raise money for cancer

A playful wager resulted in an on-ice hair cut

Find me my furever home: Chloe

Meet Chloe, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Trudeau defends pace of peacekeeping deployments as next election looms

Liberals promised more than two years ago to provide up to 600 Canadian troops to peacekeeping missions

Mother and son lost everything in Riva Ridge mobile home fire

GoFundMe started for Penticton family who lost home Friday

Small island runs out of gas, groceries as power stays off on parts of B.C.’s coast

BC Hydro says some customers won’t have power until Monday

B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on LNG exports, ride hailing and taxes

Premier discusses transit and climate action in year-end interview

American cities look to Vancouver for overdose crisis response model

The BC Coroners Service recorded 369 overdose deaths in Vancouver last year

Months after false Hawaii missile alert, Canada ‘finalizing’ warning protocol

The mistaken Jan. 13 alert from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency urging people to seek immediate shelter was rescinded 38 minutes later

Shutdown means U.S. government unlikely to get fully back to business for days

Disruption has affected many government operations and the routines of 800,000 federal employees

Tsunami set off by volcano sweeps Indonesia coast; 168 dead

More than 700 people have been reported injured since the tsunami hit

Most Read