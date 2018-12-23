Kootnekoff: A Lawyer’s Christmas wish

—By Susan Kootnekoff
Do you remember me?
I sat upon your knee
I wrote to you with childhood fantasies
A grown-up lawyer now,
I still have hope somehow,
I’m not a child but my heart still can dream
So here’s my lifelong wish,
My lawyer’s Christmas list,
Not for myself, but for a world in need
No more lives torn apart,
Compassion from the start,
and time would heal the heart,
No more need for courts or jail,
Tribunals would be gone,
And fair play would prevail,
This is my lawyer’s Christmas list
As adults we realize
It is not what one buys,
Happiness is not found beneath the tree
Though we have good intents,
Decisions and judgments
May leave behind a damaged human soul
No more lives torn apart,
Connection from the start,
and time would heal the heart
No more need for courts or jails,
Tribunals would be gone,
Humanity prevails,
This is my lawyer’s Christmas list
What is this illusion called?
The innocence of youth?
Maybe only in our blind belief
Can we ever find the truth
No more lives torn apart,
And kindness from the start,
And time would heal the heart
No more need for laws or courts,
For judges, juries, torts,
For lawyers of all sorts
This is my lawyer’s Christmas list
This is my only lifelong wish
This is my lawyer’s Christmas list.
The above is based on the song My Grown Up Christmas Wish, and was adapted for this column.
