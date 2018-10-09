Kootnekoff: Are drug tests arriving soon?

— By: Susan Kootnekoff

Our federal government recently approved use at the roadside of the Drager DrugTest 5000, a handheld device that tests saliva for THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

Has it allotted sufficient (or any) funding to the provinces, and local detachments, to purchase these units?

Although cannabis becomes legal on Oct. 17, assuming funding is available, roadside testing is not be implemented until Dec.

The press has reported that some have expressed concern with this device, including:

(a) its recommended temperature range

(b) invasiveness of a saliva test

(c) the time required to complete the test

Let’s look at each one.

Regarding temperature, if the police use the unit within a heated vehicle, as Drager representatives have suggested they will, assuming no other irregularities in the testing process, it may be an uphill battle to challenge a charge on this basis.

Regarding invasiveness of saliva testing, the concern is that saliva includes DNA.

However, if the sample is destroyed and not retained and used for other purposes, this too may be an uphill battle as the sole basis for a challenge.

Regarding the time required to take the test, apparently the testing process can take over 20 minutes at the roadside, and another 30 to 60 minutes if the driver is brought back to the police station.

Before taking a saliva test, there will be a 10 minute buffer period to ensure food or drink doesn’t skew the results.

Before conducting a saliva test, officers will interview the driver and take his or her pulse. The driver will also be asked to complete three tests, designed to detect potential impairment: an eye test, the one-leg stand, and the walk and turn. Officers may still conduct these tests without doing a saliva test.

The collection of saliva takes one to four minutes. It will take 10 more minutes for the device to read the cartridge containing the saliva.

If the officer has probable grounds to believe the driver is impaired, then the driver will be taken to the police station for a 12 step assessment.

At the police station, a series of medical tests will be conducted, including blood pressure, temperature, and a second pulse check, to rule out medical reasons for possible impairment.

The driver’s muscle tone will also be examined, since some drugs may cause muscles to become limp or rigid.

The driver will then face a series of “divided attention tests.”

These include tilting one’s head back, closing the eyes, and putting a finger to the nose. Another test involves raising a foot and looking at it while counting aloud.

The driver’s pupils will be examined again, and the officer will search for and examine any injection sites.

If the officer still believes that the driver may be impaired, then the driver may be asked to provide a blood or urine sample to corroborate or dispute the suspicion.

The time involved may be of less concern to the driver than to the police.

Presumably, the driver will not be pleased with the prospect of being tested. It is possible that the person could become agitated, and behave in unpredictable or violent ways.

If police officers must remain within close proximity of such a person for an extended period of time, the potential exists for the officers’ safety to be at risk.

Generally, governments have a legal duty to ensure safety of public roadways. This may be particularly so after taking positive steps to legalize weed.

As employers, governments also have a legal duty to maintain safety of their employees while at work.

How will these two potentially conflicting obligations be managed?

Many questions currently remain, such as: why is use of the testing device only optional? For those forces that do not use it, how will they assure public safety of our roadways?

If your loved ones are seriously injured by a drug impaired driver in a massive collision, what liability will various governments have, including those who opt not to test?

Criminal defence lawyers will likely attempt to challenge these processes under the Charter. Some cases may be heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The process to test for drug impaired driving may not be perfect, but it’s all we currently have.

In balancing the competing interests, the courts may eventually decide that it’s essentially “good enough”. It may be that measures to protect public safety of our roads will ultimately be upheld, as being reasonably justified to prevail over individual rights and liberties of drivers who venture out on the roadways after consuming drugs. After a tragedy, courts may be less forgiving of failures to test.

So, if you’ve consumed drugs, beware of getting into a vehicle. It may be that this will be a difficult charge to shake.

The content of this article is intended to provide very general thoughts and general information, not to provide legal advice. Specialist advice from a qualified legal professional should be sought about your specific circumstances If you would like to reach us, we may be reached at 250-764-7710 or info@inspirelaw.ca .

