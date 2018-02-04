When your husband does something right, just enjoy it

What’s the best gift your partner has ever given YOU?

Nobody is good at everything.

This is self evident to the degree that it ought not have to be stated.

No one is perfect.

Perhaps it’s human nature. We like our friends, family members and coworkers undiluted. The way some people like their caramel-salted Canadian whiskey.

It’s just less messy to admire a person for everything, than to look too close and have to pick and choose – see the 50 shades of grey.

Take Mr. DeMeer.

He has innumerable excellent qualities.

He is a devoted father and has proven that, in part, by sharing in the raising of 37 children. Uh…four. It’s only four, but it does feel like more than that at times.

He can fix almost anything, which is not to say that he does. But he can.

He has the variety of patience normally reserved for that extreme sect of vegans which refuses to eat anything that does not fall naturally from the vine. Imagine them squatting there in the garden, just waiting for the tomato or grape to lose the battle with gravity and drop into the salad bowl.

Patience like this, it’s a prerequisite for being my beloved for more than 32 years.

Probably the most remarkable trait he has, Mr. DeMeer, is his ability to adapt. This would make him a survivor in the eyes of Charles Darwin.

Over the decades he has come to accept that in many cases – even sometimes when the car breaks down – his help is not welcome. He will listen, he will ask the occasional question – and then support my plan of action.

This becomes particularly difficult for him when he truly wants to get in between me and trouble – when he wants to be protective. Not the easiest thing for a husband, to stand behind his wife and hold her beer. But he does it becomes he loves me.

With all that said he watches too many car shows and he sucks at presents.

He is an apprehensive, uncertain and nervous shopper who makes the most unaccountable choices, much of the time.

Sure there have been brilliant one-offs over the decades, especially in the early days, before the 37 kids when he could afford jewellery.

One memorable birthday, when I was grossly pregnant with someone, he gave me a whole box of lobster tails and a pound of butter. That was inspired.

As in many families, as the kids got more and more expensive, the two of us tended to exchange gifts with less frequency and interest.

That might have been partially my fault.

Overheard at various family holidays and get-togethers:

When have you ever seen me wear yellow?

Did you buy this at 7-11?

Who put you up to this? Was it your sister?

Please tell me you kept the receipt.

Grandma used to say, my tact is all point.

Last Christmas though, he knocked it out of the park and came up with a brilliant gift idea. It was a total surprise…the kind of present you instantly love even though you never knew you wanted it.

He bought the entire DVD collection of the Brady Bunch. If you don’t know what that might mean to a woman of 50 you never had pigtails during the 1970s.

He made this purchase knowing full well he would be expected to watch all five season with me.

I am in high hopes for Valentine’s Day…thinking The Partridge Family, Laverne and Shirley, or perhaps a whole library of Bay City Rollers CDs.

Previous story
Davis: Kelowna’s movie news and reviews

Just Posted

A another snowy Sunday in Kelowna, rain this afternoon

Snowfall early this morning has made for some slippery driving conditions

Updated: B.C ’s Alex Chen Canada’s new top chef

Chen takes gold at the Canadian Culinary Championships in Kelowna Saturday night

Snowfall warning issued for the Shuswap

Rain, snow expected for the Okanagan, but no alert in effect for those areas

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

Popular stories from the week

Every Saturday, the Capital News highlights popular stories from the week

Spreading joy in Lake Country for Valentine’s Day

Heather Irvine decorates her fence for each holiday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Strong finish for host Owls at West Can tourney

After two losses to start annual basketball tournament, KSS defeats team from Saskatoon.

‘Vehicle incident’ closes Hwy. 5 northbound at Hope

DriveBC says available detours are Hwy. 3 or Hwy. 1

Man shot in foot in Kamloops

Police say several people were arrested at a nearby home, but no charges have yet been laid

B.C. universities, colleges offering more training for marijuana industry

A university in Surrey is training students for the future of legalized pot

Warriors drop weekend set to division rivals

West Kelowna falls in Salmon Arm Friday and loses to Merritt Saturday at home in BCHL action

‘Tips ground Rockets for weekend sweep

Everett wins home-and-home over Kelowna in battle for first in WHL’s Western Conference

Update: Jones and Team Manitoba headed to Scotties Tournament of Hearts final

Nine consecutive wins for Team Nova Scotia in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Most Read

  • When your husband does something right, just enjoy it

    What’s the best gift your partner has ever given YOU?