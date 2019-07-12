10 kittens look for ‘furever’ homes at Kelowna BC SPCA

Check out the Kelowna shelter to meet these cuddly kittens

It’s feline Friday at the Kelowna BC SPCA and what better way to celebrate than with the adoption of cuddly kittens.

The Kelowna shelter has 10 kittens who are ready to find their forever home.

All kittens come with their core vaccinations, regular deworming, a microchip identification implant and are spayed or neutered.

Meet the kittens and talk with shelter staff about finding the ‘purr-fect’ fit for you and your family.

The Kelowna shelter is located at 3785 Casorso Road and is open from noon to 4 p.m. everyday.

