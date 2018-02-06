100 Kids Who Care help out Kelowna groups

The 100 Kids Who Care Kelowna group put charity and learning together in one night and three local organizations came out with some extra funds.

Late last month the charity group, which grew out of the 100 Men Who Give a Damn movement— met at Okanagan College in Kelowna for its second giving event, designed to to make a difference in the community.

Open to Kids ages 5 t0 17, the goal of 100 Kids is to have each kid donated $10 of their own money or funds they have raised with their parents specifically to donate to their favorite charity.

The kids are encouraged to research their cause and tell others why they chose them inside of a safe digital environment called ICan (icanapp.com), an app created in Kelowna by Jason Richards and the team at Change Gamers.

The January event featured words of wisdom from Nicole Rustad, the founder of Vortovia, and a champion for world change while the kids also had a chance to tackle questions about what makes a good leader and why is community important.

That exercise was led by students from the Okanagan College chapter of ENACTUS, a community of student, academic and business leaders committed to using the power of entrepreneurial action to transform lives and shape a better more sustainable world.

During the evening, the kids narrowed down their nominations to the top three: KGH Foundation’s Joanna’s House, World Wildlife Fund: Living Planet initiative and The Central Okanagan United Way’s Child Safety Initiative .

A total of $1,000 was raised and donated right to the 3 charities, the $1000 came from the kids, Odlum Brown a campaign sponsor in the ICan app and matching funds from the Reston James Deacon: A Living Legacy Fund

The 100 Kids movement has groups across North America and is 100% volunteer organized.

The next event in Kelowna will be in April.

