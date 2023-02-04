100 Men Who Care events return to Penticton next week with focus on mental health

The group’s first event of 2023 goes on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Tin Whistle Brewing

A more than 12-year-old community event is returning to Penticton next week, all in the name of learning more about those who make a difference in the South Okanagan.

Penticton-based event 100 Men Who Care returns for its first event of 2023 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, when they gather at Tin Whistle Brewing from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, with mental health awareness serving as the night’s theme.

Organized by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, members of the group will hear “Dragon’s-Den style” pitches from charities across the region.

Each organization that makes a pitch will receive funds no matter what. The best presentation, however, will receive the largest donation at the end of the night.

Since the event’s inception in 2009, over $132,000 has been donated to 62 different charities, including the South Okanagan Brain Injury Society, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society and Penticton and District Arts Council.

Each member of the group will donate $100 to the donation pool prior to the event.

In May 2022, a 100 Men Who Care event saw a total of 90 people attend as members in support of three South Okanagan charities.

The group always meets exactly four times a year.

Along with Feb. 7, 100 Men Who Care is hosting events on May 9, Sept. 12 and Nov. 28 in 2023.

This Tuesday, catering from Fairview Road restaurant The Nest will be provided courtesy of local business StruthersTech.

