Spallumcheen’s Lloyd Main stands behind his record-breaking 1,000 pound pumpkin at the weigh-in of the annual Pumpkin Growing contest, part of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s Harvest Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 17, at the IPE Grounds. (AS Chamber Photo)

Spallumcheen’s Lloyd Main stands behind his record-breaking 1,000 pound pumpkin at the weigh-in of the annual Pumpkin Growing contest, part of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s Harvest Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 17, at the IPE Grounds. (AS Chamber Photo)

1,000 lb pumpkin tips North Okanagan scale

Spallumcheen’s Lloyd and Erma Main finish one-two with a pair of gourds totalling almost a ton

Good gourd.

Farmers and future farmers weighed their prized pumpkins on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition Fairgrounds as part of the 20th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival hosted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

The annual weigh-in is sponsored by Valley First.

“When we started the weigh-in 20 years ago, we didn’t realize what the future held in store,” said Sean Newton, chamber president.

The largest pumpkin grown by Lloyd Main weighed in at a whopping 1,000 pounds. Erma Main was close with her pumpkin tipping the scales at 967 pounds.

The Spallumcheen husband-wife combo was one-two in 2019 with Erma’s winning gourd weighing in at 797 pounds, 22 pounds heavier than Lloyd’s entry.

In the youth category, Kinley Pshyk‘s pumpkin weighed in at 214 pounds.

“Since May, local growers have been nurturing giant pumpkins using some top-secret methods,” weigh in volunteer Mike Paull said. “Some fertilizer, TLC and a sunshade will help grow a heavy pumpkin but good weather also helps.”

The winner in the adult category will receive $500 while the youth winner will receive $50 thanks to Valley First.

Scott Carley of Langley currently holds the record for the biggest Giant Pumpkin in B.C. at 1,543 pounds.

“We encourage everyone to think about growing a pumpkin for next year’s competition. Who knows we might have an 1,100-pound pumpkin,” said Newton with a smile. “The Township of Spallumcheen is where farming comes first.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Pumpkins big – really big – and small invade Armstrong’s IPE Grounds


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsFoodgardening

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Pumpkin Growing contest volunteer Barry Noonan marks down Kinley Pshyk’s youth entry winning gourd of 214 pounds during the annual event Saturday, Oct. 17, at the IPE Grounds, part of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival. (AS Chamber Photo)

Pumpkin Growing contest volunteer Barry Noonan marks down Kinley Pshyk’s youth entry winning gourd of 214 pounds during the annual event Saturday, Oct. 17, at the IPE Grounds, part of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival. (AS Chamber Photo)

Previous story
Penticton hero who rescued family from house fire now needs help for his dog
Next story
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Just Posted

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover on Crystal Waters Road Tuesday, Oct. 27, only to find the vehicle already covered in police tape. It was a duplicate call. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Lights-and-siren response to old Lake Country rollover

Emergency crews respond to reports of rollover Tuesday only to find it occurred yesterday

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
City survey shows social issues, transportation top concerns in Kelowna

Residents of Kelowna have spoken up about how safe, and satisfied, they feel in the city

KELOWNA, BC - NOVEMBER 26: Dallon Wilton #15 of the Kelowna Rockets skates against the Edmonton Oil Kings at Prospera Place on November 26, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna Rockets loan Wilton and Poole to Manitoba Junior Hockey League teams

WHL roster players who have been granted temporary transfers will be permitted to play junior until mid-December

(File)
Two more Kelowna flights flagged as having COVID-19 aboard

A flight from Vancouver to Kelowna and a flight from Kelowna to Edmonton have been identified

Kelowna City Hall has been vandalized overnight. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna City Hall hit by anti-pandemic vandalism

Graffiti condemning the virus appears overnight on City Hall

Carolyn and Steve Touhey came across a pod of humpback whales while on their boat Sunday, Oct. 25. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Pod spotted between Comox and Texada Island

October is Foster Parent Appreciation month. (stock image)
North Okanagan foster families applauded

October is Foster Parent Appreciation Month

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Most Read