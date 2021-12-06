Scotty Creek ice rink (RDCO)

Scotty Creek ice rink (RDCO)

2 ice rinks open in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan

Joe Rich and Scotty Creek ice rinks to open

Two community park ice rinks are set to open as winter weather sets into the Central Okanagan.

Joe Rich and Scotty Creek community parks in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan usually open in late December or early January when there are consistent freezing temperatures.

To find out specifically when these rinks will open click here, or call 250-469-6300.

Regional District parks staff maintain the Joe Rich ice surface while community volunteers support the Scotty Creek community park rink.

READ MORE: Parking and waste collection affected by snow in Central Okanagan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Figure SkatingOkanaganSnow

Previous story
Decorate Kelowna’s Tree of Memories in honour of loved ones

Just Posted

Scotty Creek ice rink (RDCO)
2 ice rinks open in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan

Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News
Parking and waste collection affected by snow in Central Okanagan

Snowy streets of downtown Penticton. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Okanagan-Shuswap could see up to 10 cm of snow

Residents can place an ornament on the Tree of Memories at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery to remember loved ones (The News files)
Decorate Kelowna’s Tree of Memories in honour of loved ones