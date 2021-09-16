Kelowna sisters desperate to return to Australia to see dying mom amid travel ban

Chloe and Emily’s mother was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor

A GoFundMe initiative has been launched for two Australian sisters living in Kelowna who are trying to get back home to be with their mother who was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Friends of Chloe and Emily created the campaign on their behalf to help cover the costs of their travels to Australia to see their mom Sue, who has been diagnosed with a multifocal glioblastoma tumour.

More than $5,000 has been raised since the fundraiser was created on Wednesday (Sept. 15), with a goal of $50,000.

“With her prognosis being months left, it is extremely crucial Chloe and Emily get back to Australia as soon as possible,” writes fundraiser organizer Azia Evans.

Australia currently has a travel ban in effect for all non-essential travels to the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to Evans, the sisters have found an option to take a private flight from Los Angeles to Brisbane, which would cost $16,000 per person.

On top of that, the pair would have to provide a negative COVID-19 test, which would cost them an additional $3,000 each.

“With Facetime dates almost every day in-between. This news has been completely devastating to everyone,” wrote Evans.

She added that the two may be able to catch a private flight on Saturday that would take them from Vancouver to Los Angeles, and then Los Angeles to Brisbane.

“We will still be collecting donations as they are having to use credit and loans to pay,” she said. “We are doing everything possible to make this happen as it would give them another two weeks with their mom.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraiser can do so here.

