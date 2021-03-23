Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

46th annual Civic and Community Awards finalists announced

The awards highlight achievements made by Kelowna’s volunteers, artists, coaches, businesses and non-profit organizations

The finalists are being announced for the 46th annual Civic and Community Awards.

The top three finalists for each category were announced on March 22, and highlight achievements made by Kelowna’s volunteers, artists, coaches, businesses and non-profit organizations in 2020.

In lieu of an awards gala where finalists would traditionally be announced, winners will be announced virtually over the month of April to ensure public safety among the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Winner announcements will be made via video presentations shared at council meetings, via social media and posted here.

46th Annual Civic and Community Award finalists:

Honour in the Arts

  • David Doody
  • Dustyn Baulkham
  • Karma Lacoff Nieoczym

Teen Honour in the Arts

  • Allie Sieben
  • Julius Brooker
  • Scotty Berg

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

  • Christine Hank
  • Jenni Duff
  • Meghan Faust

Winners of the Honour in the Arts, Teen Honour and the Arts and Coach/Administrator of the Year Awards will be announced on Monday, April 12.

Champion for the Environment

  • UBC Okanagan
  • Columbia Bottle Depots
  • Anna Warwick Sears

Corporate Community of the Year Award

  • RBC Kelowna
  • Total Restoration
  • Peter’s Independent Grocer

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year

  • Kiwanis Clubs of Kelowna
  • Central Okanagan Region Nutrition Society
  • Elizabeth Fry Society

Winners of the Champion of the Environment, Corporate Community of the Year and Volunteer Organization of the Year Awards will be announced on Monday, April 19.

Young Citizen of the Year

  • Survinder Momi
  • Tian Whitehead
  • Toni Willoughby

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

  • Craig Siemens
  • Elaine McMurray
  • Shannon Gall

Winners of the Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year Awards, along with the Anita Tozer Memorial Award, bestowed by Mayor and Council, will be announced on Monday, April 26.

The Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award recipient will receive $2,000; while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

Due to many of the team-based and competitive sports being cancelled for the majority of 2020, the Okanagan Central Schools Athletic Association’s (OCSAA) Augie Ciancone Memorial Awards for high school athletes are not proceeding as part of this year’s awards program.

Nominations accepted in the Male and Female Athlete of the Year and Athletic Team of the Year categories have been carried over for consideration for the 47th annual Civic and Community Awards.

