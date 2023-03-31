$50,000 raised for Ukrainian families in Central Okanagan

A fundraiser was held at the Kelowna Yacht Club where more than 500 people attended

A fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees garnered more than $50,000 and about 500 attendees this week in Kelowna.

Hosted by Kelowna Community Resources, the Blue Jeans, Burgers and Bevvies, sold around 250 tickets to the event, however, at least 200 more people showed up to the yacht club on Tuesday (March 28).

Of the more than $50,000 raised, 20 per cent will go to KCR and the other 80 per cent will go to help provide necessities for about 200 Ukrainian families living in the Central Okanagan.

Organizer Mohini Singh said another 100 Ukrainian families are expected to arrive in the city in the coming weeks.

“It was such a highlight to see all these people show up and support the new families in Kelowna,” said Singh. “The generosity of the community was just fabulous.”

Families who attended the event not only received donations of clothing, gift certificates and food but were also treated to a special visitor.

Kyle Jacobsen, a Kelowna firefighter, stopped into the yacht club with colouring books, toy firefighter helmets and a $500 gift certificate.

Children were delighted to see Jacobsen, posing for photos and asking questions about his job.

Singh said the fundraiser was such a success, that there will be a second one held later in July.

Kyle Jacobson surprises families with gifts. (Mohini Singh)

