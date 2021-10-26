$50,000 up for grabs for Okanagan non-profits

Okanagan non-profits have one week left to apply for grants from the Interior Savings Community Investment Fund.

Interior Savings has $50,000 in a grant fund ready for eligible organizations to apply to get a piece of. Allocations usually range from between $3,000 and $15,000 “depending on the scope and scale of the project and the anticipated impact on the community and surrounding areas,” reads a descripti0n of the fund on the Interior Savings website.

To be eligible, applicants must be community-based non-profits, volunteer or charitable organizations. They also must be serving Okanagan, Thompson and Nicola Valley communities.

The Interior Savings Community Investment Fund has provided more than $1.9 million in seed money to help launch or expand 167 community programs. This past spring, $120,000 in grants were awarded.

“The grants come at a time when many community organizations are seeing increased demand for their services while still working to shift their operations to manage the impacts of the pandemic,” stated Interior Savings.

In the past, some of the projects funded include: “adaptive exercise equipment to reduce barriers to health, tools to turn old box springs into new treasures and to help get people back in the workforce, specialized toys and training to support early childhood education, fridges and freezers to boost food security as well as furnishings and technology to create virtual and in-person spaces for people to connect and find support.”

More information and an application link can be found here.

