Chicks with Sticks is back with their annual golf tournament to help raise funds for Foundry Kelowna. (Chicks with Sticks/Facebook)

Chicks with Sticks is back with their annual golf tournament to help raise funds for Foundry Kelowna. (Chicks with Sticks/Facebook)

5th annual charity golf tournament to raise funds for Foundry Kelowna

Ladies 2 Team Golf tournament will be held at the Black Mountain Golf Club

A popular charity golf tournament is back for the fifth year to raise funds for Foundry Kelowna.

Chicks with Sticks’ Ladies 2 Team Golf tournament will be held at the Black Mountain Golf Club, with all proceeds going to support Foundry Kelowna’s new Wellness on Wheels, a mobile wellness unit that gives young people access to mental health services right in their community.

This year’s tournament will following COVID-19 protocols, even as restrictions slowly ease up in B.C.

“COVID is something that the entire golf community is taking seriously, especially with respect to the health and well-being of people, as well as its impact on events,” tournament organizer Carla Lundman said.

“This year, we’ll respect social distancing with staggered tee times, a virtual silent auction, food and drink stations on the course, and a gift certificate instead of dinner, as we did last year.”

Registration for the tournament includes 18 holes of golf, a shared power cart, tee gift, and food for $175 for each person.

Participants also have a chance to win prizes throughout the day.

The tournament is scheduled for July 18, 2021.

To register for the tournament and to make a donation, visit the Chicks with Sticks website.

READ MORE: Foundry Kelowna introduces new mobile wellness unit

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parents advocate for new K-12 school in West Kelowna
Next story
Kelowna’s Meet me on Bernard event kicks off on Canada Day

Just Posted

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Interior Health mobile vaccination clinic makes a stop in Kelowna

Lorence Williams is charged with second-degree murder. (Contributed)
B.C. Police watchdog investigating Kelowna murder

Meet me on Bernard aerial view (City of Kelowna website/Contributed).
Kelowna’s Meet me on Bernard event kicks off on Canada Day

Chicks with Sticks is back with their annual golf tournament to help raise funds for Foundry Kelowna. (Chicks with Sticks/Facebook)
5th annual charity golf tournament to raise funds for Foundry Kelowna