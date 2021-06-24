5th annual charity golf tournament to raise funds for Foundry Kelowna

A popular charity golf tournament is back for the fifth year to raise funds for Foundry Kelowna.
Chicks with Sticks’ Ladies 2 Team Golf tournament will be held at the Black Mountain Golf Club, with all proceeds going to support Foundry Kelowna’s new Wellness on Wheels, a mobile wellness unit that gives young people access to mental health services right in their community.
This year’s tournament will following COVID-19 protocols, even as restrictions slowly ease up in B.C.
“COVID is something that the entire golf community is taking seriously, especially with respect to the health and well-being of people, as well as its impact on events,” tournament organizer Carla Lundman said.
“This year, we’ll respect social distancing with staggered tee times, a virtual silent auction, food and drink stations on the course, and a gift certificate instead of dinner, as we did last year.”
Registration for the tournament includes 18 holes of golf, a shared power cart, tee gift, and food for $175 for each person.
Participants also have a chance to win prizes throughout the day.
The tournament is scheduled for July 18, 2021.
To register for the tournament and to make a donation, visit the Chicks with Sticks website.
