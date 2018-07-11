9-year-old to swim across Okanagan Lake

Amelia-Ahn Lou will participate in the annual Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim

There is no stopping Amelia-Ahn Lou once she puts her mind to it and she certainly won’t let her age get in the way.

The nine-year-old Kelowna resident is training to swim across Okanagan Lake this weekend.

She has been training at the Okanagan YMCA with the AquaJets Swim Club in preparation for her big day.

Lou’s passion for swimming began when she completed the YMCA’s Okanagan Swims program, which is free for every grade three and four student from School District 23 and provides vital swim skills necessary for children to stay safe in and around the water.

“I have been to four clinics hosted by the Across the Lake Swim Society,” She said. “I also go to H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre to practice my 80 lengths.”

Lifeguard Emalie Schueler will be swimming alongside Lou during the lake crossing to coach her along and ensure her safety at all times.

“I have been working with Amelia-Ahn for about a month,” Schueler said. “In our training sessions, Amelia-Ahn practices swimming in the waves to mimic the current of the lake. We also focus on distance swimming and what strokes are best to switch to if she gets tired or cold.”

It is the 70th anniversary of the Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim, which donates event proceeds to the YMCA Okanagan Swims Program.

