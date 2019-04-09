Lost Creek Point, from Blenk Development Corporation

A chance to check out two of Kelowna’s newest neighbourhoods

Lost Creek Point and Echo Ridge neighbourhoods to be showcased at Wilden

This Sunday will be a chance to check out Kelowna’s two newest neighbourhoods, Lost Creek Point and Echo Ridge.

According to the Blenk Development Corporation, Lost Creek Point is part of Lost Creek neighbourhood, which is sought out by families for its quiet setting and close proximity to schools, parks and amenities.

“The 36 semi-detached and two detached homes in this new phase offer between 2,000 and 3,600 square feet of living space on the hillside of Wilden. These homes are built to an energy efficiency standard and will have substantially less greenhouse gas emissions than the average home,” said Karin Eger-Blenk of Blenk Development Corporation.

READ MORE: Wilden’s fifth parade of homes opens today

Eger-Blenk said, Echo Ridge is also a hillside neighbourhood that offers single-family lots and home plans in a variety of price points.

Those that attend the Sunday event can be entered to win a Specialized Turbo Como E-Bike, a catered dinner by Basket Case Picnics for six at the Wilden showhome or a guided hike through Wilden for your whole family.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Wilden neighbourhood without overnight heat amid cold snap

“Approximately half of the roughly 1,500 acres are dedicated to green space and public parks. Residents are just 10 minutes from downtown and about 15 minutes from the airport,” said Eger-Blenk

For the full event program and to download an event map visit Wilden’s website.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Sunshine festival seeks volunteers

Just Posted

A chance to check out two of Kelowna’s newest neighbourhoods

Lost Creek Point and Echo Ridge neighbourhoods to be showcased at Wilden

West Kelowna council approves development permit for 169 housing units

The new development is set for a large property off Gettatly Road South.

West Kelowna sports fields set to reopen

City of West Kelowna annouced the sports fields will reopen April 13

Volunteers clean-up 24 tons of trash in Peachland

They cleared 4 tons of garbage and 19,000 tons of metal

Westbank First Nation Council approves annual budget

BC Assessment showed a 3.27% growth rate in new construction on WFN land

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

B.C. Catholic church stands firm on decision to deny gay pride event

Church released statement saying event is against beliefs, morals

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around the world ordered the plane grounded

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex crimes to plead guilty

Luke Strimbold faces a total of 29 charges involving six boys, from May 2009 to July 2017

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

Most Read