A chilly Australia Day on SilverStar

Hundreds forego jackets and put on swimsuits for a run down the mountain

Hundreds of Australians visiting SilverStar Mountain Resort and their friends took to the slopes in clothing better suited to tropical beaches than fresh powder to celebrate Australia Day on Jan. 26.

The annual event saw bikini and speedo-clad skiers and boarders shred down the hill carrying Australian Flags and inflatable kangaroos.

Over 338,000 Australians visit B.C. every year — for many of them local mountains are a major attraction.

