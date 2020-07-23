Okanagan charity recieves money from Big White to catch illegal dumpers

Kelowna resident Kane Blake (right) received a $2,000 cheque from Big White Ski Resort after using hidden cameras to help to catch people illegally dumping garbage on the resort’s property. Source: Facebook screenshot

The Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) is increasing their visibility in the backcountry thanks to hidden cameras.

At the start of July the task force announced they had cameras donated to hide in the bush in an effort to catch and deter people from illegal dumping in the bush.

The Task Force will not disclose how many or where the cameras are located, but so far 13 or 14 tickets have been issued as a result of the eye in the sky — or more accurately, attached to the trees.

Now, the camera project is expanding thanks to Big White Ski Resort, who gave the task force a $2,000 cheque.

“(Big White Ski Resort) wanted to help us purchase more cameras to catch people,” Kane Blake the president of OFTF in a Facebook post. “With their donation and proud support we will be able to put many more cams in the bush and have more people fined (sic). Huge thank you to Big White for their support and new friendship.”

According to Blake, tickets for illegal dumping can cost a person anywhere from $100 to $2000, a steep price that can easily be avoided.

