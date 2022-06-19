A little mud on the tires after a rainy Father’s Day Car Show in Kelowna

A raffle for a car brought in $61,000 for the Child Advocacy Centre

Vehicles in all shapes, sizes, makes, and models.

Kelowna’s city park was taken over by wheels June 19 for the annual Boyd Father’s Day Car Show.

Owner of Boyd Autobody and Glass in Kelowna Methal Abougoush says the show has been running for 20 years.

“I’m going to say about 450 to 500 cars. 2019 we had like 600, but we had torrential downpour this morning,” Abougoush said. “Honestly, there was a point this morning where I was like no one is coming.”

The rain didn’t stop people from showing up and enjoying fun for the whole family, like raffles, face painting, live music, and a bouncy house.

But ultimately, Abougoush said the event was created with dad in mind.

“Father’s Day would just seem to be such a natural thing of things we would do together… My daughter is 20 and she knows no different than the car show, so her entire life she’s been working the car show with me. So, our father’s day is working together to give back.”

The event fundraised to support the Child Advocacy Centre.

Abougoush says on just the car raffle alone they raised $61,000 and expects the overall total to be around $150,000.

One thing different about this year’s event, Abougoush noted, is how they powered the stage.

“Our stage, that has been playing all day long today, is powered by a brand new F150 Ford Lightening pick-up. So, the entire power for that band is running off of that electric truck which is super cool. And it’s a sharp looking truck.”

From the Kelowna Capital News team, we wish you a Happy Father’s Day.

READ MORE: Celebrating fathers of all species around Kelowna

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Car Showschild advocacy centreKelownaTrucks