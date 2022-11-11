Corporal Amadeo Vecchio of the Kelowna RCMP detachment. (Submitted)

Corporal Amadeo Vecchio of the Kelowna RCMP detachment. (Submitted)

A long, ongoing military and RCMP career for Kelowna officer

Corporal Amadeo Vecchio continues to serve both Canada and Kelowna

On a day to remember those that have sacrificed their all for our country, it is important to also reflect on those that are now protecting the streets of Kelowna.

13 officers within the Kelowna RCMP detachment have served in the Canadian military, perhaps none more experienced than Cpl. Amadeo Vecchio.

Though serving as an RCMP officer for the past 33 years, his military resume goes back as far as 40 years, after immigrating to Canada from Italy and looking for a way to show his appreciation.

His long career has taken him to bases all throughout Canada, as well as overseas peacekeeping missions with the United Nations, and even as a member of the “Last Battle Group/Contingent” in Afghanistan in 2011-12.

Vecchio believes it’s important to remember the sacrifices from all of the conflicts that the Canadian military has been involved in.

“Reflecting on Remembrance Day also reminds us what we don’t want to see coming down the road for us and the next generation. We remember the sacrifices made and hold our liberty and security as our vital ground.”

Rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel, Vecchio is now the Commanding Officer of the Rocky Mountain Rangers of the 39th Canadian Brigade Group BC. As his day job, he patrols Kelowna’s streets as part of Watch 3.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Changes made to Remembrance Day road closures in Kelowna

READ MORE: Free drinks for veterans, Canadian Armed Forces members at Tim Hortons this Remembrance Day

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMPRemembrance DayVeterans

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Habitat for Humanity survey reveals housing affordability as a top concern for Canadians

Just Posted

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning about a recent phone/bank scam that resulted in two people losing approximately $46,000. (Image by Pexels from Pixabay)
International student living in Kelowna scammed out of $3,500 in bitcoin

Growers from across the Okanagan gathered in the Ramada hotel parking lot in Kelowna to voice their concerns with BCTF (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
BC Tree Fruit board and growers clash over closure of Winfield processing plant

Man allegedly caught committing indecent acts (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP searching for man allegedly committing indecent acts in public