This year’s Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest winners Ken Nielsen and Brianna Vander Muelen accept their first and second place ribbons. Ken and wife Debbie Nielsen won over the judges’ tastebuds with a ginger pear pie, while Vander Muelen secured second place with slices of her apple pie. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

A look at the Shuswap’s $4,800 pie on Pi Day

Presenting Ken and Debbie Nielsen’s award-winning ginger-pear pie

March 14 is Pi Day, when people celebrate the ratio for a circle’s circumference by slicing into a sweet or savoury pie.

Ken and Debbie Nielsen of Salmon Arm are sort of experts when it comes to pie – considering the fact they are repeat winners of the R.J. Haney Best of the Shuswap Pie Contest.

This year, their signature ginger-pear pie took the top prize in the contest, winning the judge’s award and a $4,800 donation for the Haney Heritage Village fundraiser.

“We have been carrying the recipe around for about 25 years; we entered it in 2016 and won that year and then tried a couple different pies for a few years, but we went back to the ginger-pear this year and we ended up winning. This one is kind of special for us, it’s always our go-to for the contest and it brings us good luck,” Ken says.

“Not many people have tried a pear pie, but they usually really love it,” Debbie adds.

Read More: Top-notch pies raise $43,000 for Haney

Read more: Armstrong cake maker tops out provincially

According to the couple, it’s a combination of pears being a fresh fruit available in the winter and a special touch to the recipe that makes it the perfect pie for a mid-winter treat.

“I don’t think too many people make pear pies, but it is a fresh fruit available at this time of year and I think it’s important to use fresh ingredients,” Debbie says.

“I think the ginger adds a little bit to the pears, but the crust is a big part of it too and that’s a bit of a secret. I can’t give that one away,” Ken adds.

While the pair both have their share of culinary expertise, Ken is the chef in the spotlight on most days.

“I actually have a heck of a recipe book I go through when I am cooking food, I have a lot of good recipes,” he says.

Debbie adds, “If we invite people over for dinner, they drop whatever they are doing and head right over because he is a great cook!”

Read More: A most delicious competition at the Mall at Piccadilly

Read more: Free supper celebrates volunteers

Besides the prestige of their ginger-pear pie being named the best in the Shuswap, Ken and Debbie both appreciate the chance to support a local organization with their baking.

“It’s great, it is good to help the Haney Village. It’s their big fundraiser so it’s good to participate and I think they appreciate it,” Ken says. “We got a pretty good donation this year, and last year as well we raised over $5,000 with the pie we put in for the auction.”

“We like that a lot, it’s always good to help out a local charity,” Debbie adds.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Just Posted

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Wine industry long-term strategic plan launched in Okanagan

Following a Penticton conference the BC Wine Institute launced long-term strategic plan

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines fueling up to release new music video

The song Spitting Ghost explores growing up

Abbotsford gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Kelowna

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

Most Read