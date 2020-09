This historic photo shows the 1956 Regatta Parade and the Lady of the Lake float.

Lady of the Lake for 1956 was Doreen Serwa.

Featured in the background is Eaton’s store and was in the middle of the block between St. Paul Street and Ellis Street. Just behind the Eaton’s store is a 1950’s Chevy, a classic car recognized by many on social media.

The photo was shared to the Facebook group Old Kelowna by Bruce Brown.

