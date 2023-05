This historic photo is of Kelowna’s Paramount Theatre.

The photo was posted to the Facebook group Old Kelowna, by Cathie Pavlik whose father acquired a collection of photos of the theatre from a friend.

The Paramount Theatre officially opened on Thursday at 8:30 p.m., June 16, 1949, with a seating capacity of 839. The population of Kelowna at the time was almost 8,000.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.