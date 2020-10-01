A look back at Kelowna’s past

Kelowna General Hospital circa 1908

This historic photo is of the Kelowna General Hospital which opened on April 2, 1908.

At the time there was a 19 bed capacity and a staff of four. It was built on a 12 arce site donated by the Kelowna Land and Orchard Company, and financed by the Kelowna Hospital Society with funds of approximately $5000.

The first addition to the hospital, a maternity wing, was constructed in 1914 on the south side of the original building with a bed capacity of 29.

In 1940, a three-storey concrete hospital was constructed in front of the original hospital buildings at a cost of $140 000.

The photo and historical information was posted to the Facebook page Old Kelowna, with credit to www.memorybc.ca/ website.

