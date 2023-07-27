A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the Okanagan Hill Climb, which took place from 1962 to 1965. The Okanagan Hill Climb came before the Knox Mountain Hill Climb and was held in Okanagan Centre starting on Camp Road and running up past the present-day location of Gray Monk Winery. According to the Facebook group Old Kelowna, the race was so popular that drivers from circuits like Westwood in Coquitlam and other circuits from around the Pacific Northwest would make the trip up to Okanagan Centre. (Contributed)

This historic photo is of the Okanagan Hill Climb, which took place from 1962 to 1965.

The Okanagan Hill Climb came before the Knox Mountain Hill Climb and was held in Okanagan Centre starting on Camp Road and running up past the present-day location of Gray Monk Winery.

According to the Facebook group Old Kelowna, the race was so popular that drivers from circuits like Westwood in Coquitlam and other circuits from around the Pacific Northwest would make the trip up to Okanagan Centre.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City of KelownaOkanagan