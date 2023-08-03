A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of two girls floating down ‘Lave Creek’ in a log boat at the Flintstones Bedrock City in the 1980s. Pat Passmore-Goertzen shared the photo with the Facebook page Old Kelowna. Flintstones Bedrock City was open from 1968 to 1998, located at Highway 97 North and McCurdy Road.

