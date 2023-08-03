This historic photo is of two girls floating down ‘Lave Creek’ in a log boat at the Flintstones Bedrock City in the 1980s. Pat Passmore-Goertzen shared the photo with the Facebook page Old Kelowna. Flintstones Bedrock City was open from 1968 to 1998, located at Highway 97 North and McCurdy Road.

This historic photo is of two girls floating down ‘Lave Creek’ in a log boat at the Flintstones Bedrock City in the 1980s. Pat Passmore-Goertzen shared the photo with the Facebook page Old Kelowna. Flintstones Bedrock City was open from 1968 to 1998, located at Highway 97 North and McCurdy Road.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Lava Creek at Flintstones Bedrock City

